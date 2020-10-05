3. Oktober 2020 – Kundgebung Frente Unido America Latina

3.10.20 – Dr. Nancy Larenas, CP Chile / Frente Unido America Latina Berlin #Allende #ChileDespierte

https://youtu.be/vmMmPop-P5I

Castellano: Orlando Mardones PCChile Frente Unido America Latina Berlin Octubre 3

https://youtu.be/-moGzs_aoKg

DEUTSCH: 3.10. 2020 Mauro, KP Peru – Frente Unido America Latina #HaendeWegVonVenezuela

https://youtu.be/X8ITGeWLU5g

Der 3. Oktober – 30 Jahre / Frank für Frente Unido America Latina Berlin

https://youtu.be/h0Ao7hzJNAo

Castellano: 3.10. 2020 Mauro, KP Peru – Frente Unido America Latina #HaendeWegVonVenezuela

https://youtu.be/_hoSfhCmCMg

Oktober 2020 / Renate, Irland-Gruppe

https://youtu.be/QyMHl_gUkMM

Deutsch: Rede Orlando Mardones PCChile Frente 3. Oktober 2020

https://youtu.be/PZ7MO6kMjzk

Oktober 2020 Frente Unido America Latina Berlin / Renate, Irland-Gruppe

Octubre 3, 2020 Axel Plasa, Journalist – CASTELLANO – Frente Unido América Latina Berlin

https://youtu.be/UHVqcrZrz5A

Impressionen 3. Oktober 2020 Frente Unido America Latina Berlin / Brandenburger Tor

https://youtu.be/29WLUv9JcdI

