German Unity Day October 3: March of Neo-Nazi Party “The Third Way” – Members of the neo-facist „Asow“ Movement from Ukraine participate as special guests

The Neo-Nazi Party “The Third Way” (Der Dritte Weg) was founded by former NPD cadres. On Saturday, October 3rd, a demonstration of around 150 participants took place in the Berlin district of Hohenschönhausen.



The motto of the demonstration was:

“A people wants a future! – Preserve home, stop foreign infiltration, smash capitalism!“

Guest speakers included the Neo-Nazi Fredrik Vejdeland, a leading member of the Swedish arm of the Scandinavian “Nordic Resistance Movement” and head of “Nordisk Radio”.

The officially welcomed guests of honor also included representatives of the neo-fascist Azov movement from Ukraine.

The neo-Nazi and lawyer Wolfram Nahrath gave a speech, he was formerly head of the now banned Wiking-Jugend and chairman of the national arbitration court of the NPD. Nahrath regularly defends representatives of the right-wing extremist spectrum in court. He also appeared in the NSU trial, as the public defender of the neo-Nazi and NPD functionary Ralf Wohlleben. (The NSU trial or National Socialist Underground trial was a trial against several people in connection with the National Socialist Underground (NSU) – an extreme-right terrorist organization in Germany – and the NSU murders.)

Video reports of the March on Saturday:

Deployment of the "III. Weg "on the 30th anniversary of German unity in Berlin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3t-c9y5KWMQ

Live stream of the demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwpHM2S5Qkg

The positions of the Neo-Nazi Party “The Third Way” on the Corona-Crisis are also interesting. Demands for Peace with Russia is by no means supported, as i.e. by large parts of the supporters of the „Querdenken“ Movement. The support for the neofacist Asow Movement in Ukraine is in turn is clearly against Russia.



At the same time, there are supporting articles of the “The Third Way” (Der Dritte Weg) on their website. Here ( LINK ), for example, reference is made to a video contribution by Oliver Janich in which Heiko Schrang can be seen as a speaker:





A series of articles on the corona crisis are published on the website:

https://der-dritte-weg.info/?s=corona

Counterprotests also took place.

