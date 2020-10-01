Berlin: Demonstration Gesundheitswesen

Co-op Anti-War Café Berlin
AntikriegTV
Hundreds of healthcare workers went on strike in Berlin with demands for better working conditions and higher wages, joining thousands throughout Germany who went on strike across sectors including transport, waste disposal and child care. pic.twitter.com/ULxXGAVuHy— redfish (@redfishstream) October 1, 2020
Posted on 1. Oktober 2020 at 17:47 in Allgemein | RSS feed