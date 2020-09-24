Church of Scientology joins attack on The People’s Republic of China: „DON’T FUND OUR ENEMY.“

https://exscn2.net/threads/church-of-scientology-joins-attack-on-the-peoples-republic-of-china-dont-fund-our-enemy.1312/



WASHINGTON, D.C.—On April 25th, 134 influential government, military, business and public policy leaders, freedom-fighters and other, patriotic citizens sent an open letter to President Trump expressing their strong opposition to the imminent investment of the retirement funds of military personnel, active and retired, and past and present civilian federal government employees in “malevolent” Chinese companies. The letter, which was sponsored by the Committee on the Present Danger: China (CPDC), calls on Mr. Trump to prevent such Thrift Savings Plan funds from “enriching the Chinese Communist Party [CCP], and enabling its further malevolence directed at the United States.”

The open letter cites and reinforces another joint letter sent recently to the Joint Chiefs of Staff by eleven prominent general, flag and non-commissioned officers, including two former National Security Advisors to the President. The influential veterans characterized the prospect of compelling servicemen and women and other government personnel to invest in CCP companies that, for example, manufacture weapons with which to kill them as “intolerable.”

The signatories of the new open letter include: Brian Kennedy, CPDC Chairman; former National Security Advisors to the President Gen. James L. Jones, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) and Vice

Admiral John M. Poindexter, U.S. Navy (Ret.); former Congressmen Frank Wolf, Allen West and Dave Brat; former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, former Secretary of the Air Force (Acting) Tidal “Ty” McCoy; Amb. Henry Cooper, former Director of the Strategic Defense Initiative; Lieutenant General William “Jerry” Boykin, U.S. Army (Ret.), former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence; author and talk radio show host Eric Metaxas; Lieutenant General Steven L. Kwast, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former Commander, Air Education and Training Command; the Right Reverend Derek L.S. Jones, Anglican Bishop of the Armed Forces and Chaplaincy in North America; Major General Robert F. Dees, U.S. Army (Ret.), former Commander, Second Infantry Division, U.S. Forces Korea; and Brigadier General Robert Spalding, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former Defense Attaché, Beijing and former Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council.

and signed by:

Susan Taylor

National Public Affairs Director

Church of Scientology National Affairs Office

The open letter identifies some of most problematic of the Chinese Communist Party’s companies that would receive a sizeable portion of the $50 billion Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) International Fund (IFund) if a decision, originally taken by the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board in 2017 and reaffirmed last November, were to be implemented. The signatories noted that, by “mirroring” the MSCI All-Country World ex-U.S. Investment Index, the TSP’s IFund would hold in portfolio the stocks of the following corporations:

AviChina Industry & Technology Ltd.: AVIC and its subsidiaries develop and produce a range of aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems and airborne weapons for the People’s Liberation Army.

AVIC and its subsidiaries have been repeatedly sanctioned by the U.S. for missile proliferation activities in Iran.

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation: Naval equipment produced by CSIC includes: guided missile destroyers, frigates, conventional submarines, nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, and, most notably, aircraft carriers.

Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision manufactures video cameras and other security technology integral to the CCP's surveillance state apparatus, its "social credit" system and the network of large-scale concentration camps used to incarcerate certain religious minorities. Hikvision has been sanctioned by the U.S. government for human rights and other activities "contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation (ZTE): ZTE is a telecommunications company that has engaged in economic and trade activities in sanctioned states in violation of U.S.laws and regulations.

China Communications Construction Company: As of 2015, CCCC owned over half of China's dredging industry capacity. Several CCCC subsidiaries have been observed conducting dredging (and other) activity in support of Beijing's illegal island-building activity in the South China Sea.

China Unicom: China Unicom is providing telecommunications systems to the contested Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands in the South China Sea to service China's civilian and military personnel and also reportedly to support signals intelligence activities.

China Mobile Ltd.: China Mobile provides telecommunications services to illegal fortified Chinese-constructed islands in the Paracel and Spratly Island chains. In May 2019, the U.S. FCC denied China Mobile's application to provide international telecommunications services between the U.S. and foreign destinations, saying it "raises substantial national security and law enforcement risks."

China Telecom Corporation: In April 2020, the U.S. government pulled a license from this Chinese telecommunications company's American subsidiary on the grounds that it entailed unacceptable risks of Chinese espionage and disruption of U.S. networks.

The signers of the open letter called on President Trump “to act before any Thrift Savings Plan funds begin enriching the Chinese Communist Party, and enabling its further malevolence directed at the United States.”

The Committee on the Present Danger: China (CPDC) is proud to have sponsored this initiative and parallel efforts, including facilitating the transmission of 898 constituent letters to President Trump and congressional representatives and securing over 3,000 signers on a “Don’t Fund Our Enemy” petition. The Committee strongly opposed U.S. capital markets’ financing of such problematic Chinese Communist Party companies before the CCP virus was unleashed on the world. It would be a travesty were the CCP now effectively to be rewarded for perpetrating on the world a lethal pandemic. The CPDC applauds this remarkable cross-section of Americans – and the many millions of our countrymen and women they represent – and urges Mr. Trump to act on their appeal forthwith.



https://presentdangerchina.org/2020/04/open-letter-to-president-trump-dont-fund-our-enemies/

