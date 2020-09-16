China and Russia: Call for international cooperation

China and the Russian Federation join forces against the „Cold War mentality“ and the „intensification of competition between great powers“

The People’s Republic of China and Russia have called on all states to uphold multilateralism and to fight against protectionism and hegemony. In a joint statement following a meeting between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow, it was said on Friday that the “international community” had to intensify its cooperation in order to “present itself” Countering threats and challenges „and promoting“ global political stability and economic reconstruction „. The Chinese daily Global Times reported on late Friday evening.

The „adherence to the Cold War mentality“, the „intensification of competition between the great powers“ and „the pursuit of personal security at the expense of the security of other countries“ had „seriously“ undermined the basic norms of international relations. Among other issues, all governments, social organizations and companies are called on to fight against false news. Certain states would spread „disinformation“ that would threaten people’s health and social stability in the face of the corona pandemic.

Afterwards, Wang and Lavrov commented at a press conference on the latest allegations from Washington that China and Russia were interfering in US internal affairs, especially in the presidential elections in November. Both chief diplomats categorically rejected thes claims. „The National People’s Congress, China’s supreme legislature, has never discussed or introduced laws on US internal affairs, but the US Congress has consistently introduced laws on China’s internal affairs,“ Wang said, according to the Global Times . He was referring to a number of US sanctions, including Hong Kong.

Lavrov said, according to the Russian news agency TASS , Moscow is ready for an „honest dialogue“ with Washington. Russia has repeatedly offered to discuss „the absolutely baseless allegations“ of meddling in the US elections. Washington has not responded to the proposal to resume cybersecurity consultations or to the proposal of a bilateral political commitment not to interfere in the internal affairs of the other state, Lavrov said.

