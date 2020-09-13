Kundgebung Frente Unido America Latina Berlin – Samstag 12. September 2020 am Brandenburger Tor

12.9.20 – Dr. Nancy Larenas, CP Chile / Frente Unido Latino America Berlin #Allende #ChileDespierte

https://youtu.be/tYdg-aIx4r0

September / Chile 11. September 1973 – Un Pueblo Unido Chor

https://youtu.be/2dD-9hBBDl8

Septembre 12, 2020 Axel Plasa, Journalist – Frente Unido Latino America Berlin

https://youtu.be/7EWU3Y4_kz0

Septembre 12, 2020 -Castellano – Representante Partido Socialista de Chile / Frente Unido Latino America Berlin

https://youtu.be/0MbB6KdxpzA

12.9.20 Berlin #Frente Unido America Latina / Renate, Irland-Gruppe

https://youtu.be/05n5mMYo_Tk

September – Orlando Mardones PC Chile & Gabriela Mistral / Frente Unido Latino America

https://youtu.be/HUW56hf6xJ4

Septembre 12 – Orlando Mardones PC Chile / Frente Unido Latino America #Allende #ChileDespierte

https://youtu.be/_9ecxMQlbw0

12.9. #ForaBolsonaro / Brasilianische Aktivistin / Frente Unido Latino America Berlin

https://youtu.be/nlG9bxrLABU

12.9.2020 – Kreuzberger Männerchor – Jahrestag 11.9.1973 Chile / Frente Unido Latino America Berlin

https://youtu.be/OptF7VYaAGI

Português 12.9. #ForaBolsonaro / Activista de Brasil en Berlin / Frente Unido Latino America Berlin

https://youtu.be/Y3dUh1EesKI

12.9.2020 – Axel Plasa, Journalist – Jahrestag 11.9.1973 Chile / Frente Unido Latino America Berlin

https://youtu.be/JlYbvFPtxEM

12.9.20 -Castellano/Deutsch/ Dr. Nancy Larenas, CP Chile / Frente Unido Latino America Berlin

https://youtu.be/D5mZw3n_KH0

Bilder:

https://bit.ly/3cHYImw

