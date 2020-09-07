«   |   »

World BEYOND War Joins the U.S. Out of Africa Network

World BEYOND War Joins the U.S. Out of Africa Network: The U.S. has more than 800 military bases in more than 150 countries and all 7 continents;  the closure of these bases has long been a focus issue for WBW.  To that end, we have recently joined the U.S. Out of Africa Network (USOAN). USOAN is a newly formed network created by the Black Alliance for Peace

more here:
https://blackallianceforpeace.com/usoutofafrica

