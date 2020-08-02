Celebrities in the scene propagated these theories, and because rightwingers are also included, one can clearly state that the movement is open to the right.

At the same time, it is objectively simply wrong to call all participants or sympathizers of the demo right, fascist or even Nazis. No, unfortunately there are a lot of young people, many of whom you could almost call hippies, many people who want peace, many people who simply feel attracted to the movement’s pied pups. People who are wrapped up by them because they don’t have any more trsut in MSM. The media that has actually lied to them so often, again and again.