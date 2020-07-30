As COVID-19 cases surge, Mexico’s AMLO has nowhere to turn

Magdiel Sánchez Quiroz discusses some of the factors behind AMLO’s response to COVID-19 and the criticisms from Mexican social movements to his policies.

The response of Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to the COVID-19 pandemic has been puzzling. While Mexico surges to number six globally in terms of number of confirmed cases, with over 402,690, and number four in terms of COVID-19 related deaths, over 44,870, AMLO has called for the reopening of Mexico’s economy.

In order to understand this seemingly contradictory position, we spoke to Mexican activist Magdiel Sánchez Quiroz from Jovenes ante la Emergencia Nacional to understand the factors behind this.

