Videos about Vietnam-War Veteran Mike Hastie, Being Pepper Sprayed in Portland, Oregon

Frank Dorrel, addictedtowar.com writes me this e-mail:

Federal Officers pepper spray Vietnam Veteran Mike Hastie, who was a Combat Medic in Vietnam.

Mike is a Member of Veterans For Peace and is a good friend of Brian Willson’s and of mine.

He stayed with us when Brian was on his Southern California book tour in 2011 with: “BLOOD ON THE TRACKS: The Life & Times of S. Brian Willson”.

Mike has gone to Nicaragua to visit Brian. He lives in Portland, Oregon and has been out to the protests there for the last six nights

He is 75 years old. He was pepper sprayed directly in his face early Sunday morning.

Mike is a hero and a truth-teller. And he is a retired Registered Nurse.

This is NOT how we should treat our veterans. pic.twitter.com/PTkphsIbnM — VoteVets (@votevets) July 26, 2020

This one shows Mike being pepper sprayed.

.

pic.twitter.com/M8CCBWkoWw

Andrew Kimmel walks Mike Hastie to safety. Mike was incapacitated for a good amount of time & needed several flushes of water before he could start walking.

Mike Hastie’s Story in NEWSWEEK is Hitting the Mainstream Media Now. Almost 2 Million Views.

http://www.newsweek.com/federal-officers-pepper-spray-photojournalist-military-veteran-during-portland-protest-video-shows-1520548

Who Is Mike Hastie? Vietnam Vet Stares Down Feds After Being Pepper-Sprayed. Internet Slams ‚Trump’s Gestapo‘

https://meaww.com/vietnames-war-veteran-sprayed-in-eyes-fedral-agents-portland-protests

Story in NEWSWEEK

Federal agents pepper sprayed a photojournalist during protests in Portland, Oregon, early Sunday morning.

https://www.newsweek.com/federal-officers-pepper-spray-photojournalist-military-veteran-during-portland-protest-video-shows-1520548

