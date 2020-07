By Manlio Dinucci, July 21, 2020

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini (Democratic Party) expressed great satisfaction with the “cohesive” vote of the Parliament on international missions. The majority and the opposition approved 40 Italian military missions in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia in compact form, there were no votes against and few abstentions except some dissent in support of the Tripoli Coast Guard.

(the manifesto, 21 July 2020)

