HONG KONG COVERAGE: A PLEA FOR NUANCE

THE BBC AND MOST other international media outlets divide the Hong Kong people into two groups – the heroic pro-democracy people and the scary, evil pro-Beijing people. This is quite, quite wrong and very unhelpful. . Here’s the real story. Hong Kong’s population is 7.5 million, of which 6.5 million are adults. We have a range of political views, but we’re a peaceful, intelligent community, with one of the lowest crime rates on earth.

The largest group of us are actually the three and half million Apoliticals, the people who don’t vote at all. Some can’t vote, while many can yet choose not to. These folk are NOT apathetic people, but the opposite, super-busy with work and family. They are making businesses, making babies and making deals—often all at the same time! . Then there are two smaller groups of about one and half million each, who do vote regularly.

Both groups are pro-democracy and pro-human rights—that’s important!—but they have different attitudes to China and to mainland Chinese people. One is hostile and the other is friendly. . The international media always presents the first group, the China dislikers, as if they speak for all of Hong Kong people, but this is not true at all.

There’s also a fourth group, thankfully smaller in number: the radicals, or localists. These are jingoistic anti-immigrant groups who want to fight (and that means fight literally, with petrol bombs) for independence from China, against the wishes of the great majority of Hong Kong people. . The radical group’s policy is “laam tsow” (or “lahm cau”), a Chinese phrase which literally means “we’ll fry together”. It’s often translated as “mutual destruction”. Their slogan is: “If we burn you burn too.” [A quote from “The Hunger Games.]

The National Security Law was specifically designed to deal with that last group of people. More than 200 Hong Kong people were involved in early discussions about it. . The new law is not the end of this city. On the contrary. For many Hong Kong people, and that means.

