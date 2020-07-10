Open letter to Mr. Joseph Borell. Global call for respect for Venezuela by the European Union – July 10, 2020

The undersigned are writing to you in order to express our concern for the resolution approved on July 9, 2020 by the European Parliament on „the humanitarian situation in Venezuela and the migration and refugee crisis“ which is in contradiction in the spirit of the joint communiqué issued on July 1, 2020 by the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Relations of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Foreign Action Service of the European Union, where the parties express:

„Both agreed to promote diplomatic contacts between the parties at the highest level, within the framework of sincere cooperation and respect for international law.“

Unfortunately, there is a majority of members of the European Parliament who insist on a confrontational policy and a policy that identifies with the objectives of the State Department of the US government for the promotion of the regime change policy in Venezuela.

These parliamentarians insist on promoting the application of sanctions and stripping the Venezuelan government of its financial resources and blocking its possibilities of accessing the international market for the purchase of food and medicine, so necessary in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, by the way. In this process, they promote the violation of the norms that govern relations between States at the international level.

What this is about, in the case of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, is to seek cooperation mechanisms and constructive dialogue such as those that allowed the recent appointment of the members of the Supreme Electoral Council, thanks to an agreement between a sector of the Venezuelan opposition and representatives of the government of President Maduro.

This circumstantial majority of the European Parliament fails to recognize that Venezuela has the problems it has due to the terrible consequences of the sanctions policy promoted by the United States that seek to suffocate the economy in order to produce a collapse punishing thirty million Venezuelans who are denied access to food, medicine and essential resources to combat the current pandemic.

This resolution pays little attention to the real migration problems experienced by the countless Venezuelans who return to the country fleeing from hunger, xenophobia and the coronavirus in neighbouring countries of Venezuela.

This resolution is in fact opposed to calls made by the UN Secretary General, Pope Francis and yourself as a High Representative of the European Union, among others, to suspend sanctions against Venezuela. One of the worst aspects of the resolution is that it supports the theft by the British government of the gold deposited in the Bank of England by ignoring the right of the Venezuelan government to these resources.

The resolution ignores the fact that in January, Mr. Juan Guaidó, as a result of his innumerable errors, acts of corruption, links with drug trafficking and Colombian paramilitarism, lost the support of an important sector of the Venezuelan opposition and consequently was not re-elected as President of the National Assembly, even refusing to attend the session where his possible re-election had to be voted.

We highlight that this resolution insists on the regime change policy promoted by the government of Donald Trump, in opposition to the joint declaration signed by you and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela and seems to promote the repetition of experiences of intervention and interference by the European Union, that have ended in terrible bloodbaths and irreparable damage in the intervened countries.

For all these reasons, we urge you to maintain and defend your willingness to open dialogue with the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, reinforcing friendly relations and cooperation, with full respect for the institutional decisions of the Venezuelan State in the framework of the laws and the Venezuelan democratic process, before the legislative elections that will take place on December 6, 2020.

Social movements and social organizations, European and non-European political parties are adding their signatures and voices, denouncing the interventionist resolution of the European Parliament that will be approved tomorrow. We are in total mobilization for the peace and defense of Venezuela.

