Why there should be a Pivot to Peace not war with China Saturday, July 11

Saturday, July 11

3:00 p.m. Eastern/12:00 p.m. Pacific

RSVP on Facebook

Featured speakers:

Julie M. Tang, retired San Francisco Superior Court Judge, Co-Chair of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition

Ding Bong Lee, President of the San Francisco Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and the Chinese Six Companies

Jill Stein, MD, 2016 Green Party Presidential Nominee

Peter Kuznick, Professor of History; Director Nuclear Studies Institute, American University

Col. Ann Wright, retired US Army colonel, retired US State Department official

Ken Hammond, Professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University

K.J. Noh, Journalist, Scholar, Peace Activist

Eugene Puryear, Show host of BreakThrough News

Sheila Xiao, California Community College Research Analyst

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, Constitutional Rights Lawyer

Michael Wong, Veterans for Peace

Brian Becker, National Director, ANSWER Coalition

A new international peace movement is being launched that opposes the new US military doctrine that is preparing this country for “major power conflict” with China

The doctrine of “major power conflict” will become a self-fulfilling prophecy unless the American people act to put the brakes on a doctrine/policy that is escalating global tensions, accelerating a new nuclear arms race and eliminating accepted international arms treaties. While the Pentagon pivots toward preparations for major power conflict in Asia the non-stop demonization of China by the government and mainstream media has replaced an informed debate about the dangerous implications of the new US doctrine/policy.

