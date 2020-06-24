„Afghanistan Documentary – Development via a Japanese Doctor „Mr. Nakamura Initiative“

Water, Not Weapons The Greening of Afghanistan Through decades of combat in war-torn Afghanistan, a Japanese man has been waging a different battle, against the ravages of drought. Tetsu Nakamura is a 70 year-old physician. Beginning in 1991, he opened 3 clinics to provide medical service in the mountainous eastern region of the country. However, a historic drought that began in 2000 led to shortages of water and food, causing the deaths of many people. From the perspective of providing medical care, „One irrigation canal will do more good than 100 doctors!“ He shed his physician’s white coat and set out to build an irrigation canal. 16 years later, the plains have turned green again and local people have begun to return to farming with renewed security. He declares, „Weapons and tanks don’t solve problems.

more background here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetsu_Nakamura

