Berlin: Memory of June 22, 1941 and the attack of the fascist German Wehrmacht on the Soviet Union

But already in the battle for Moscow in December 1941 the tide began to turn. German fascists were already on the Moscow city limits, but the Germans could not advance further and the resistance of the Red Army from there on increased steadily. The German siege of Leningrad lasted from 1941 to 1944. A million people fell victim to it.

In the battle for Stalingrad, the German Wehrmacht suffered a crushing defeat for the first time in early 1943. After that, the Red Army was able to win more and more battles and win back more and more regions until in May 1945 Soviet troops could finally free Berlin from fascism and end the war.

It is estimated that up to 28 million of the citizens of the Soviet Union died. Immeasurable suffering was inflicted on the Soviet Union. Large parts of the country were totally devastated.

But as a matter of fact Russophobia persists especially in politics and the media to this day and we all have a great responsibility to be concious of the historical facts.

That is why we were today in front of the Reichstag and at the Soviet War Memorial in the Tiergarten to remember this tragic date of June 22, 1941.

VIDEOS

Berlin: Erinnerung 22.6.1941 / Überfall der faschistischen deutschen Wehrmacht auf die Sowjetunion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnAQKy02Mv4&t=20s

Berlin: 22.6.1941 / Überfall der faschistischen deutschen Wehrmacht auf die Sowjetunion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpvQv1NDVJU&t=16s

Berlin: 22.6.1941 Erinnerung an Überfall d. faschistischen deutschen Wehrmacht auf die Sowjetunion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYSjj20Pvew