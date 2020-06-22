Berlin: Memory of June 22, 1941 and the attack of the fascist German Wehrmacht on the Soviet Union

The fascist German Wehrmacht invaded the Soviet Union on Monday, June 22 in 1941.
Barbarossa was the code name for the Wehrmacht-operation on June 22, 1941. The start of a racist war of extermination aimed at the destruction of „Jewish Bolshevism“. The goal was to conquer the Soviet Union, destroy the Jewish population and murder the country’s leadership. The civilian population should be subjugated. The country’s natural resources were to be stolen.
Conquered areas were supposed to be germanized. Task forces committed mass murders behind the front, especially of Jews, Communists and the civilian population.
In the battle for Stalingrad, the German Wehrmacht suffered a crushing defeat for the first time in early 1943. After that, the Red Army was able to win more and more battles and win back more and more regions until in May 1945 Soviet troops could finally free Berlin from fascism and end the war.
It is estimated that up to 28 million of the citizens of the Soviet Union died. Immeasurable suffering was inflicted on the Soviet Union. Large parts of the country were totally devastated.
But as a matter of fact Russophobia persists especially in politics and the media to this day and we all have a great responsibility to be concious of the historical facts.
That is why we were today in front of the Reichstag and at the Soviet War Memorial in the Tiergarten to remember this tragic date of June 22, 1941.
