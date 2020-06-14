International declaration in support of socialist China

Chilean Communist Party (Proletarian Action)

While the neoliberal world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, socialist nations have practically overcome it, with a low cost of human life.

Instead of questioning capitalist societies and their neoliberal policies implemented in almost all countries since the 1980s, responsible for destroying public health through privatization and transforming medicine into a profit-making business, China is blamed for the pandemic. Racism against the Chinese government and anti-communism is spreading in international media.

US imperialism lies when it accuses China of producing the virus and proposes sanctions and expropriations against China.

China would be responsible for the economic crisis, which in turn would be a product of the pandemic, some postulate. Therefore, it would be fair to confiscate Chinese assets abroad as compensation.

However, it is a structural crisis that has been in the makinh for a long time and deepened only as a result of the outbreak of the corona virus at the latest in the middle of last year.

This crisis is rooted in the low rate of profit, which borders on zero, international overproduction of goods and in an immeasurable accumulation of fictitious capital that no longer has any place to invest itself.

The current crisis is not the product of the pandemic.

On the contrary, the pandemic could mean restructuring and even restructuring the economies based on finance capital.

With the worldwide closure of countries‘ borders and the quarantine of people in their homes, economies have only allowed the sectors that produce and move the essential elements of society to function.

Others believe that the international sanitary measures that have been taken have seen the spread of the „Chinese Communist dictatorship“ in the world, but what this country has shown is great international solidarity against this pandemic.

Its doctors and medical products have helped numerous countries.

The world watched.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized Beijing’s great role in the fight against COVID-19.

The US government, on the other hand, initially announced that it would stop contributing to the WHO and then definitely ended its cooperation with it. The contrast between the number of infections and deaths makes this very clear: As of June 1, 2020, China had 83,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,634 people died from the disease. The United States has 1,779,853 cases and 104,081 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

How could China control the virus? It is because of China’s socialist character, that is, its centrally planned economy.

Collective ownership of large industries, including healthcare, from biological and genetic research centers to the pharmaceutical industry; the ability to massively mobilize the population against the pandemic; the non-parasitic role of the Chinese People’s Army, which sent thousands of doctors to Wuhan.

The People’s Army of China dealt with the construction of new hospitals, the renovation of streets, buildings and squares, and many other elements typical of socialist societies. This was critical to the results achieved under the leadership of the government, the CCP, and President Xi Jinping.

Even in economies much smaller than China, socialist planning of the economy (and thus society as a whole) was critical to overcoming the crisis.

Cuba, with a population of 11 million, controlled the virus and sent doctors to 25 countries around the world, including „developed“ European countries.

For this reason, we have joined the worldwide Nobel Peace Prize campaign for the Cuban medical brigade HenryReeve:

Signatures for joining can be sent to the email nobeldelapazbrigadahenryreeve @ gmail and at https://www.facebook.com/nobelpaz.brigadahenryreeve.7

It is unfortunate that many of the delusions advanced by the centers of imperialism are subject to China being of a capitalist and imperialist nature.

The Trotskyist sectors are part of those who propagate this anti-communist lie.

In practice, these postulates do not lead the international proletariat to break free from the chains imposed on them by capitalist exploitation.

On the contrary, they act for imperialism, which is very interested in China having a negative image within the working class and its allies, e.g. the democratic petty bourgeoisie, the peasantry, the indigenous peoples, etc.

The current attacks by imperialism on China are based on two main aspects. One of these is the technological advance that Beijing has achieved with its 5G networks and the Huawei cooperative. The other is China’s advances in achieving a COVID-19 vaccine that President Xi Jinping has already declared a „global public good“ once it is manufactured.

The working class needs to know that its upcoming uprisings against big business to achieve emancipation from wage slavery need not start from scratch, but can start from a solid foundation, with China, the DPRK, Cuba, Vietnam and Laos as pillars of this struggle.

It is good for the workers to fight against big business and monopolies, knowing that there are nations in our present that have been building socialist society for decades, with progress and setbacks, with successes and failures.

We thank China, Cuba, DPRK, Vietnam as well as Russia, Iran, Venezuela and other countries for their international solidarity.

Therefore our international declaration of support to all of them …

We are convinced that China will take first place in world politics and economy in the coming years, which gives us hope that a new, better and more superior social order is emerging all over the world …

The pandemic and the economic crash indicate that we are facing a global crisis. The suffering and uprisings of the population in the United States and other countries, on the one hand, and the prestige of socialism, particularly in China and Cuba, show two things, namely that there is no place for defeatism. And that the option: socialism or barbarism is more valid than ever.

Chilean Communist Party (Proletarian Action)

-Representation in Germany June 5, 2020

