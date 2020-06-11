The Truth about Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution

Dear friends, colleagues, peace people,

We would like to share with you our recent letter to the UN Missions in New York, dt. June 10 (see below). Having been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize again this year, we think chances are good that we may find a country willing to take the matter of Article 9 up in the UN General Assembly, to start the process of the transition toward genuine collective security and disarmament.

We agree with Indian writer Arundhati Roy that the pandemic is „a portal, a gateway between one world and the next.“ Must we drag the „carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies“ along with us to the world beyond? Can the pandemic be a portal to a new world? Can war be outlawed? Can we „rethink the doomsday machine we have built for ourselves?“

Having written many letters to UN ambassadors, foreign ministers and Tokyo ambassadors and others, in this letter we have also addressed the United Nations Associations (UNA), appealing to them to persuade their respective governments to take action to abolish war.

We hope for your understanding and support, sincerely

On behalf of the SA9 Campaign, yours

Klaus Schlichtmann (Liaison, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee)

LETTER TO UN AMBASSADORS:

Hidaka, June 10, 2020

The Second-Article 9 Campaign

To the Ambassadors of the United Nations

Respected Excellencies, Ambassadors,

Article 9 (A9) can be a powerful weapon. It is Japan’s answer to the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the ideology of total war. As such it can also be a tool to help bring about genuine nuclear disarmament. If your government is considering taking legislative action to follow up on A9, you may want to be sure that the provision was not imposed but drafted by the Japanese themselves (see 18 page article attached).

The UN Charter provides for Members to “confer primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security” on the Security Council (Art. 24). The Council acts on the assumption that it has the authority to take “prompt and effective action” on behalf of its Members, if and when the necessity arises, provided that nine of the 15 Members of the Council are in agreement. However, a controversy exists as to whether Article 24 has actually been fully implemented or implemented at all. In fact, Article 106 suggests that the UNSC’s powers are arbitrary, and the institution has strictly speaking not been empowered „by law“ to exercise its responsibilities. John Foster Dulles has stated, “No principles of law are laid down to guide it; it can decide in accordance with what it thinks is expedient.” To define the Council’s laws and lay down its guiding principles is a precondition for proper law enforcement and a functioning UN.

However, nations have been reluctant to give up any part of their national sovereignty that would affect their war-making powers and the right to maintain powerful military institutions which train to defend against and kill presumed enemies. This is a far cry from what the drafters of the Charter had originally intended. If Article 24 had been implemented, nations by now would have been mostly disarmed, and the UN System of Collective Security would be in operation.

Countries whose constitutions provide for conferring primary responsibility (security sovereignty) „by law“ to the UN Security Council are Norway (Art. 93), Germany (Art. 24) etc., altogether more than 20 mostly European Nations (see list, attached). For example, Article 24 of the German Constitution provides for legislation to gradually empower the United Nations “by law;” Article 11 of the 1948 Italian Constitution has Italy agreeing to the “limitations of her sovereignty necessary to an organization which will ensure peace and justice among nations;” Denmark’s 1953 Article 20 enables the legislator to transfer powers to international authorities “through a bill, to promote international legal order and cooperation;” the 1946 French Constitution “accepts the limitations of sovereignty necessary for the organization and defense of peace” (albeit „under condition of reciprocity“). Similarly, Japan’s Constitution aims for “an international peace based on justice and order,” and India’s Article 51 wants, among other things, to “promote international peace and security,” settle „international disputes by arbitration,” and “foster respect for international law.”

However, still, many politicians and powerful investors in the military-industrial complex want the war system to continue.

True, the SA9 Campaign’s project is based on already existing international and constitutional law, but does that mean that it is realistic? Are the “P5” sufficiently experienced and qualified to police the world? The fact is that they are the same powers that at the Hague Peace Conferences in 1899 and 1907 were decidedly in favour of disarmament and the peaceful settlement of international disputes by an international court with binding powers. Therefore we are convinced that, once given the task, their collective memories will ensure that they are, and also would in the future be, responsible and reliable actors. Anyway, the SA9 Campaign does not believe that any of these five powers were responsible for the two world wars, as populist revisionists want to make us believe; they created the League of Nations, the UNO and the International Court of Justice.

The failure after WWII to promptly submit so the compulsory jurisdiction of the International Court, and subsequent omission to initiate a Charter Review Conference and embark on the transition toward genuine collective security and disarmament, set off a dangerous military confrontation, which originated and converged in the center of Europe, known as the Cold War.

The mistakes made after WWII must not be repeated. We wish to appeal to the national UNA to explore ways and means to end the 70-year blockade of the UN system and initiate the process of transitioning to genuine collective security and disarmament.

With best regards, respectfully yours,

on behalf of the SA9 Campaign,

Dr. Klaus Schlichtmann (Liaison, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee)

Cc: to the United Nations Associations (UNA) Secretary Generals

The Magic of the Japanese Constitution’s war-abolishing Article 9

Klaus Schlichtmann

PDF here



THE ABOLITION OF WAR: THE NORMATIVE CURRENT

LIST OF CONSTITUTIONAL FOLLOW-UP PROVISIONS TO ARTICLE 9 (JAPAN), LIMITING NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY (POOLING SECURITY

SOVEREIGNTY & TRANSFERRING SOVEREIGN POWERS TO THE U.N. TO ACHIEVE COOPERATION, PEACE AND DISARMAMENT)

and

here PDF

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related