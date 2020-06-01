‘I wish we had an occupying force in there.’ — In leaked audio, Trump called on governors to 'dominate' protesters pic.twitter.com/2TfLNQ4biB
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 1, 2020
Posted on 1. Juni 2020 at 22:43 in Allgemein
Co-op Anti-War Café Berlin
