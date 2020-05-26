Launch Events of the COVID-19 Global Solidarity Coalition

Below you will find links to the videos for the two launch events, as well as some of the growing media coverage the Coalition is receiving. You can help build the movement by sharing these links with friends. Please also continue to encourage friends to sign the Manifesto (English: https://diy.rootsaction.org/p/covid ; translations: www.CovidGlobalSolidarity.org).
With thanks, a welcome again to the Coalition community, and in global solidarity,
Fellow members of the COVID-19 Global Solidarity Coalition
The Progressive, “Global Crisis Spurs Global Activism”: https://progressive.org/dispatches/global-crisis-spurs-global-activism-stockwell-200523/
Jerusalem Post: “Thousands sign COVID-19 global solidarity manifesto”: https://www.jpost.com/HEALTH-SCIENCE/Thousands-sign-COVID-19-global-solidarity-manifesto-demand-action-629041
Video for Launch Event #1: https://youtu.be/lW58K7M-TyQ
Video for Launch Event #2: https://youtu.be/p9nizrPCwAw
Sign the Manifesto: English: https://diy.rootsaction.org/p/covid
Translations: www.CovidGlobalSolidarity.org
See the german petition here:
http://www.berlin-gegen-krieg.de/ex/berlinbrief/english.html