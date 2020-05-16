Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters shreds COVID-19 handling

Legendary musician Roger Waters joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the frustrating lack of cooperation between countries in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He points out the dangers of society returning to a toxic „normal“ following the crisis.
