Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters shreds COVID-19 handling

Legendary musician Roger Waters joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the frustrating lack of cooperation between countries in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He points out the dangers of society returning to a toxic „normal“ following the crisis.

