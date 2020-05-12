World Beyond War, a Global Nonviolent Movement, supports an Open Letter from Berlin to the People of Russia. 7000 additional people from the U.S. and other countries express their support.

The original german version of this letter, published by Laura v. Wimmersperg, has been signed by more than 2000 people in Germany.

The Open Letter was delivered to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Berlin ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Victory Over Nazi Germany.

World Beyond War, a Global Nonviolent Movement published a call to support this Open Letter.

Almost 7000 signatories from the U.S. and other countries signed this Appeal for Peace.

Together with the many comments, this document is an important sign of international solidarity.

LINK HERE:

http://www.berlin-gegen-krieg.de/ex/letter.from.berlin.to.the.people.of.russia

