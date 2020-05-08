Sanctioned Countries Speak: U.S. Sanctions & COVID-19, A Global Threat Saturday, May 9 (Sanctions Kill)

Speakers from U.S. Sanctioned Countries:

Cuba — Ana Silvia Rodriguez Abascal, Charge des Affaires of the Cuban Mission to the UN

Zimbabwe — Dr. Frank Guni, Secretary for Administration, ZANU-PF North America

Nicaragua — Francisco O Campbell, Nicaraguan Ambassador to the U.S.

Syria — Dr. Bashar Ja’afari, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations

Venezuela — Carlos J. Ron Martinez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs

Iran – Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations

During the coronavirus crisis the US, with the highest death count in the world, has cruelly intensified sanctions and military threats, and has tried to weaponize COVID-19 to bring down governments that will not follow the dictates of Washington and Wall Street. The US has imposed economic sanctions against 39 countries / 1/3 of world population. This criminal legislation denies access to essential medicine and medical equipment as well as access to world markets for food and other necessities.

The UN has urged that sanctions be loosened during this crisis but the US has done the opposite. Many US allies have broken with them and sent medical aid to some countries. Now is an important time for the people in the US to come out strongly against these economic sanctions, which are simply war by other means.

