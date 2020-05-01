Künstler aus aller Welt kommen zusammen, um am 1. Mai internationale Solidarität zu feiern. (tuc.org.uk)

Quelle: https://www.tuc.org.uk/MayDay2020

Solidarität unter Arbeitern aus der ganzen Welt,

Solidarität mit allen Opfern von Arbeit, Pandemien und Kriegen,

Solidarität, weil die Arbeiterklasse nicht für diese Krise bezahlen darf.

Artists performing at the international concert:

Víctor Heredia from Argentina;

Axelle Red from Belgium;

Tico Santa Cruz from Brazil;

Inti Illimani from Chile;

Adriana Lucía from Colombia;

Arnaldo Rodríguez from Cuba;

Thibaud Defever from France;

Modena City Ramblers from Italy;

Hoba Hoba Spirit from Morrocos;

Lapis Artists from Philipines;

Sebastião Antunes & Quadrilha from Portugal;

Arkadiy Kots Band from Russia;

Chicco Twala feat Nokwezi Dlamini from South Africa;

Sole Giménez from Spain;

National Council of Workers’s Choirs from South Korea;

Bandista from Turkey

Billy Bragg from United Kingdom;

Valentina Prego, Mónica Navarro, Edgardo Davich Mattioli (La Teja Pride), Maia Castro, Carmen Pi, Marcelo Gamboa (Contra las Cuerdas), Samantha Navarro, Patricia Kramer y Christian Cary (La Triple Nelson) from Uruguay.

