Corona-Krise: 137 Ärzte in Italien an Corona gestorben – Fatalities Among Doctors in Italy Rise to 137

Insgesamt 137 Ärzte sind in Italien aufgrund der COVID-19-Pandemie verstorben, berichtete die italienische Nachrichtenagentur ANSA am Montag unter Berufung auf den nationalen Verband der Ärztegilden.

Sieben Ärzte sind am Montag gestorben. Das jüngste Opfer soll Antonio Lerose sein, ein Hals-Nasen-Ohren-Spezialist.

Nach Angaben der Johns Hopkins University ist Italien mit 178.972 bestätigten Fällen und 23.660 Todesfällen eines der am stärksten vom Ausbruch des Coronavirus betroffenen Länder.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 137 doctors have passed away in Italy due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday, citing the national federation of doctors‘ guilds.

Seven doctors have died on Monday. The latest casualty is said to be Antonio Lerose, an ear, nose and throat specialist.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak, with 178,972 confirmed cases and 23,660 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related