Letter from Berlin: International Solidarity and the Corona-crisis! Call for a Global Ceasefire- Stop the Sanctions policy and the demonization of China and Russia

LINK http://berlin-gegen-krieg.de/ex/berlinbrief/english.html

We call for a Global Ceasefire.

And the end of the sanctions policy against

almost a third of humanity.

And the end of the demonization of China and Russia.

Against the backdrop of the widening corona pandemic, we support the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General to reach a global ceasefire. An idea that is now supported by at least 70 countries.

At the same time, we agree with the demands of numerous governments and organizations for the end of the sanctions policy, which now affects almost a third of humanity. Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Nicaragua, Iran, Palestine, Yemen, North Korea and Zimbabwe were already severely affected by the sanctions before the pandemic, and the situation has now deteriorated even further. But other countries, especially Russia, are also subject to an increasingly aggressive sanctions policy.

Many countries are now in need of debt cancellation. Because currently over 800 million people worldwide are suffering from hunger. Over 2 billion people live without access to clean drinking water; over 4 billion have no access to safe healthcare.

All of these problems need to be addressed. As a partner of the Non-Aligned Movement, China has initiated an immense infrastructure plan for connecting Asia, Europe and Africa with its initiative the „New Silk Road“ and has now expanded it with a new multipolar project named “Silk Road of Health”.

Unhindered access to technologies, especially in the health sector, should enable everyone to continue to develop and share scientific developments and products.

That is why we support the Open Letter from the Chinese Embassy in Berlin to the editor-in-chief of the BILD-Newspaper regarding extremely anti-China reporting, which stirs up “nationalism, prejudice and xenophobia and anti-China”, as the letter from the embassy states. (Letter see below)

At this point we express our sincere thanks for the solidarity of the Chinese people and the government of the People’s Republic of China: The international aid deliveries, teams of physicians and medical personnel as well as equipment. This solidarity has resulted in gratitude, sympathy and recognition everywhere in Europe and in the world.

Of course, this also applies to the immense efforts of Russia and Cuba. All three countries have given new hope, shoulder to shoulder, to the idea of ​​international solidarity. And people around the world have recognized these efforts.

We therefore underline once again the fundamental importance of the joint efforts of peace-loving countries worldwide to oppose imperialist forces. Resistance must be organised to oppose those states and forces that promote policies characterized by direct or indirect acts of war, arms deliveries to crisis regions, and direct or indirect financing of non-state militias and terrorist groups in order to overthrow unwanted governments or to destabilize entire states and regions.

The German government as well as other NATO member states are involved in many aspects of this policy, while at the same time „solidarity and helpfulness“ is demanded in international relations.

Attempts by the US government to provoke conflicts in the midst of the pandemic, like against Venezuela, Syria and Iran, with the aim of „regime change“ are also highly dangerous, and are also used to distract from their own failure to fight the pandemic.

In the interests of world peace, international security and the peaceful coexistence of all peoples, we therefore call for the principles of the United Nations Charter to be respected and followed and for international law to be defended.

That is why it is particularly important now, against the background of the corona pandemic, to condemn all attempts to counter efforts for international solidarity and, as has happened, to demonize China or Russia.

Infamous campaigns, such as most recently in the Bild newspaper, are currently being spread on a global scale. On the basis of false claims they claim that China has violated international law and is obliged to compensate foreign governments for the damages of the corona crisis. Such accusations and insults are widely distributed in numerous articles in print media, on television and radio and on social media platforms.

These campaigns mainly originate from right-wing populists in Europe and the United States. There they come mainly from circles around Trump and his former advisor Steve Bannon, who has excellent connections to international right-wing networks. And it is mostly the same circles that are demonizing Russia, Syria, Venezuela and Iran.

We ask all those responsible to act within the meaning of this letter.

Solidarity is the tenderness of the peoples!

SEE LIST OF SIGNATORIES HERE

