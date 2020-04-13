«   |  

Mehr als 60 Kinder in Kuba mit COVID-19, bisher sind aber keine Kinder schwer erkrankt oder gestorben.

http://de.granma.cu/cuba/2020-04-08/mehr-als-60-kinder-in-kuba-mit-covid-19-alle-mit-zufriedenstellender-entwicklung-des-gesundheitszustandes?fbclid=IwAR0CV1hufD61xqL7Z4wKItTI8dCfAarmnr6bZK6gTtiVLY9hZrfTSehhG1A

