Letter to Media Networks on the issue of an Open Letter by Nicolas Maduro Moros, President of The Boliviarian Republic of Venezuela

Letter to Media Networks on the issue of an Open Letter by President Maduro.

It is disappointing and surprising that a letter sent by President Maduro, to the American people, has not been covered by your network. The circumstance comes at a time when the US President has charged Maduro with drug trafficking and has inflicted devastating sanctions, including withholding medical supplies from Venezuela. During a time when our administration should be focusing all of its resources upon the Covid-19 crisis, they have instead decided to take advantage of the distraction of the current pandemic shock, to force a regime change in Venezuela.

A warship, which might otherwise have been used to help with the crisis, is now stationed in the Caribbean to threaten military intervention. The charges against Maduro are not new, nor does the situation pose any threat to the United States. If the issue of narco trafficking were of genuine concern, the pressure would have been upon Colombia, which supplies far more of the cocaine flow into the US, than does Venezuela.

Blowing the trumpet to demonize a foreign ruler inpreparation for a military attack serves a political purpose for President Trump. Whatever the realities of the conflict within Venezuela, the failure of your network to publicize and debate the letter by President Maduro, is shameful.

