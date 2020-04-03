On the initiative of the Chinese Communist Party, more than 230 political parties from over 100 countries have published the following open letter calling for closer international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. The list of parties will be submitted later.

Today, as Covid-19 is spreading rapidly around the world, it is the most pressing and serious challenge to both human health and world peace and development.

In the face of this unprecedented situation, major political parties from different countries, tasked with the important task of improving people’s well-being, promoting national development and ensuring peace and stability in the world, jointly publish our appeal:

I. We express our highest appreciation to everyone, especially to healthcare workers who are committed to saving lives and protecting human health. We express our deep sympathy and care for those who are in pain and whose lives are threatened by COVID-19, as well as for the families of the deceased. We also express our deep sadness at the unfortunate loss of life in this outbreak.

II. We are aware that the Covid 19 outbreak, if not effectively and immediately contained, will do even more harm to the lives, safety and health of many more people and the economic and social development of most countries as well as seriously impair international exchange and international cooperation. We call on all countries to put people’s lives, safety and health above everything else and to take determined and vigorous measures to end the spread of COVID-19.

III. We support countries in developing contingency plans and strategies to combat Covid-19, taking into account their specific national circumstances, and in strengthening cooperation, while equally focusing on curbing the proliferation and treatment of patients. In the meantime, modern science and technology must be fully applied to ensure the fastest and best possible results.

IV. We call on the public of all countries to implement prevention and containment measures with the necessary sense of social responsibility. We encourage all countries to take full advantage of the strength of civil society organizations and volunteers to develop the power of all areas of society to fight Covid-19.

V. We encourage all countries to devote themselves to disease control but to take an integrated approach to ensure economic and social development, to take targeted measures to protect vulnerable groups and small and medium-sized enterprises and to meet their commitment to To meet people’s living standards and social progress. We call on all countries to step up international coordination of macroeconomic policies to maintain the stability of global financial markets, as well as industrial and supply chains, and to cut or remove tariffs to facilitate trade to prevent a global economic recession. Countries are also encouraged to maintain an adequate level of international exchange,

VI. We are aware that the virus respects no borders, and no country can respond to the challenges in the face of the outbreak alone. Countries need to raise awareness of a community with a common future for humanity by proactively helping and supporting each other when the situation becomes more difficult. Closer international cooperation, coordinated politics, concerted actions and the worldwide mobilization of resources and forces will enable us to defeat this virus, a common enemy of all mankind.

VII. We note the significant progress made in the fight against Covid-19 in China and some other countries, which has gained time and shared experience with the rest of the international community. We express our highest appreciation to countries, including China, for taking an open, transparent and responsible attitude when it comes to promptly publishing relevant information, exchanging experiences about the reaction and treatment of patients and, in particular, others concerned Provide countries with medical and other supplies to the best of their ability. This is an important contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 and strengthens the hope and confidence of the countries that they can win this fight.

VIII. We welcome the extraordinary statement by the G20 leaders to Covid-19 and support countries in enhancing the exchange of experience and medical cooperation in containing the outbreak, including joint research and development of specific drugs, vaccines and tests. We call for material, technical and other support to be provided to developing countries and countries with vulnerable public health systems. May the collaboration sun drive away the darkness of the pandemic.

IX. We call for a scientifically sound specialist discussion on questions such as preventive measures and the origin of the virus. We strongly oppose the politicization of public health issues and the stigmatization of other countries under the pretext of Covid-19. We firmly reject all discriminatory remarks and practices against a country, region or ethnic group and call on governments of all countries to take active measures to protect the health, safety and legitimate interests of the foreign nationals and the students who host them , to take.

X. We believe that the outbreak of Covid-19 has revealed the need for all countries to further promote the prospect of shared growth through dialogue and cooperation, and to support the leading role of the United Nations and the World Health Organization in global health policy . We call on all parties to improve coordination and cooperation within the G20 and other international mechanisms for effective international prevention and control as we strive to build a global community with a common future for public health.

As key political parties from countries around the world, we are committed to maintaining close communication under the unusual circumstances and ensuring that the due role of political leadership is better recognized to bring political energy to the global fight against Covid-19. We firmly believe that our current difficulties are temporary, as the sun will shine after every storm. If the international community makes concerted efforts with confidence and determination and takes a scientifically sound and targeted approach, it will definitely win the final victory in the global blockade against Covid-19. We believe,