Defender 2020: „The US military and Bundeswehr are currently coordinating,“ explains the armed forces base of the Bundeswehr on request. „Some of the US Armed Forces‘ exercise plans are still to be carried out on Polish training grounds“ (Sputniknews)

https://sptnkne.ws/BTQc

„The US transfer operation ‚Defender-Europe 2020‘ was officially ended on March 16 due to the spread of the Corona virus in Germany,“ a spokesman for the armed forces base of the Bundeswehr told Sputnik on Wednesday. „This means that the transfer of material and personnel from the US armed forces and the armed forces of NATO allies involved to Germany has been stopped. The troops already relocated to Germany had already reached their training rooms in Poland and the Baltic States. This means that there are no longer any troops of the US armed forces involved in ‚Defender-Europe 2020‘ or participating NATO allies on German soil. At the same time, the relocation of US material to depots in Germany has started. „

Due to the spread of the corona virus, there was a “special responsibility for the health of the soldiers involved and the civilian population.” The maneuver was therefore stopped. „The training portions planned in Germany on the military training areas in Bergen (Lower Saxony) and Grafenwoehr (Bavaria) are no longer applicable.“

However, „the joint further action in Germany is currently being closely coordinated between the US and German agencies.“

The US Armed Forces “have started moving personnel and materials back from Europe,” said the spokesman for the Armed Forces Base. „The focus is on military rail transport, which is used to return US transport and combat vehicles and equipment to the US depots in Germany (‚Army Preposition Stocks‘). These transports are expected to continue until mid-May. Required German support services (‚Host Nation Support‘) will continue to be adapted to the changed requirements of the US armed forces. Further detailed plans for individual support services, for example at the military training areas in Lehnin and Bergen, are ongoing. „

According to the federal government, „the United States does not intend to leave material shipped from the United States to Europe in Europe,“ it said. “The material is to be returned to the USA via Poland and the Baltic States. The US Armed Forces are currently reviewing whether changes to the original plans are necessary due to the situation in SARS-CoV 2 (COVID-19). „

According to the Bundeswehr, the maneuver will continue in Poland.