„Defender 2020“ NATO War Games not stopped, but „significantly reduced“.

The US/NATO exercise „Defender Europe 2020“ was not discontinued because of the corona crisis, but only „significantly reduced in scope“ – this is the response of the Federal Ministry of Defense to a request from the Bundestag MP Zaklin Nastic (Die Linke).

»Since March 13, 2020, all transportation of personnel and equipment from the United States to Europe has ceased. There are also no transports within Europe, apart from individual supply trips, «wrote Parliamentary State Secretary Peter Tauber in the answer of 25 March. But: „The US is still pursuing modified exercises with already deployed troops in Poland.“

However, the answer to the question of when the US soldiers who came for this exercise will be withdrawn is avoided. „The Bundeswehr will continue to provide the necessary support“, explains Tauber instead.

In coordination with all participating nations, decisions should be taken »promptly on how to proceed, including the transfer of forces«. The Bundeswehr would generally adjust exercise planning „after the end of the Covid 19 pandemic situation“.

https://www.jungewelt.de/artikel/375735.nato-%C3%BCbung-trotz-pandemie-defender-2020-light-in-polen.html

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related