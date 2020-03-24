Prisons will become the epicenter of the pandemic’s outbreak in the US. – “Thousands face death sentence” (thegrayzone.com)

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Dr. Amanda Klonsky, the Chief Program Officer at a prison education organization, about the impact of coronavirus on the US prison population. Klonsky recently published an op-ed in the New York Times which argues prisons will become the epicenter of the pandemic’s outbreak in the US. Millions of people languish in unsanitary US detention centers will little access to healthcare. Since this interview was conduced, 21 inmates and 17 employees at Rikers Island jail in New York City have tested positive for the virus.

