Corona-Krise: Schuldzuweisungen der USA gegen China zunehmend aggressiver

.@SecPompeo on China and #COVID19: They tried to suppress this information instead of trying to actually do the work to suppress the virus, which is what the world demanded. The Chinese Communist Party didn’t get it right and put countless lives at risk as a result of that. pic.twitter.com/bxUMnHPvQm
— Department of State (@StateDept) March 20, 2020
We must not allow disinformation to undermine our efforts to fight #coronavirus. We're delivering good outcomes for the American people and will continue to do so. I encourage all Americans to go only to trusted sources such as @CDCgov and @TravelGov for reliable information. pic.twitter.com/lV0e55ZzPI
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 20, 2020
