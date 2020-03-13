Iranian Leader Says Evidence Suggests That Coronavirus Outbreak is ‚Biological Attack‘ – Previously, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian suggested that coronavirus could have been „brought“ to China by the US military stopping short of providing solid evidence. (Sputniknews)
Previously, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian suggested on his Twitter page that the COVID-19 coronavirus could have been „brought“ to China’s city of Wuhan by the US military. However, he stopped short of providing solid evidence to support his suspicions.
