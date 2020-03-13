Bejing claims U.S. military may have brought virus to China

China has taken great offence at U.S. officials accusing it of being slow to react to the coronavirus and of not being transparent enough.

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said China’s slow reaction to the emergence of the coronavirus had probably cost the world valuable time when it could have been preparing.

In a strong response Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it was the United States that lacked transparency.

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

1/2 CDC Director Robert Redfield admitted some Americans who seemingly died from influenza were tested positive for novel #coronavirus in the posthumous diagnosis, during the House Oversight Committee Wednesday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

This article is very much important to each and every one of us. Please read and retweet it. COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US. https://t.co/LPanIo40MR — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 13, 2020

Just take a few minutes to read one more article. This is so astonishing that it changed many things I used to believe in. Please retweet to let more people know about it. https://t.co/jprOhxlYE9 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 13, 2020

Chinas Coronavirus: Ein schockierendes Update. Hat das Virus seinen Ursprung in den USA? Berichte aus Japan, China und Taiwan über die Entstehung des Virus (Global Research)

