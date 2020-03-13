Bejing claims U.S. military may have brought virus to China

China has taken great offence at U.S. officials accusing it of being slow to react to the coronavirus and of not being transparent enough.
U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said China’s slow reaction to the emergence of the coronavirus had probably cost the world valuable time when it could have been preparing.
In a strong response Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it was the United States that lacked transparency.
Chinas Coronavirus: Ein schockierendes Update. Hat das Virus seinen Ursprung in den USA? Berichte aus Japan, China und Taiwan über die Entstehung des Virus (Global Research)
https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2020/03/08/coronavirus-moeglicherweise-aus-den-usa/