No food No medicine No hope ..

Amid world silence, millions of Yemenis starve to death as US & UK backed, Saudi continues to impose a siege.

A child dies in Yemen every 10 minutes.

While 27M people are in need of assistance. #YEMENGENOCIDEpic.twitter.com/DuDVbU9JFK

— Right word (@abcdaee1990) March 10, 2020