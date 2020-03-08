„NO WAR ART“ SOUND STRIKE is a global project of artists and people who support Peace

As artists and creators in Berlin and cities around the world, we stand for peace and an end to a policy that is currently marked by violence, war and racism. Like many personalities, organizations and alliances such as the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), ALBA, CELAC, BRICS. We demand the international recognition of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and respect for human rights.

We are in solidarity with all people, movements and governments, in Latin-America, in the eastern Ukraine, in Syria, Iraq, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Ecuador, Bolivia and other countries, who have to suffer the use of military force, interferences like coloured revolutions, destabilization or sanctions. We support the campain Sanctions Kill.

100 years ago, 15 million people lost their lives in WW1. In WW2 over 60 million people alone nearly 30 million citizens of the former Soviet Union were killed. The two World Wars and historical catastrophes like the Nazi Holocaust as a final consequence of nationalism, racism and warmongering must remain always present.

In Berlin, where people from over 150 countries live, we as artists and cultural workers have a special responsibility, to resist together, artistically for a peaceful future.

We ask artists and personalities to participate as supporters, in exhibitions, concerts, interviews, lectures and other cultural events against racism and war. We are active within the movements of Sound Strike, Unruhe Stiften, Popular Resistance and WorldBeyondWar.

Over 2,000 artists and cultural workers, other individuals and organizations support the call of UnruheStiften.de against the rising right-wing movements, against the shifting effects of the crisis and for redistribution from top to bottom, against the war policy of the german government, other EU and NATO members – and for the promotion of cultural diversity.

All welcome, music, visual arts, authors, poetry, graffiti – cultural sites, clubs, bars, cafes, galleries, social networks please use the hashtag #AntiWar

Contact: Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

http://coopcafeberlin.de

info@hbuecker.net

