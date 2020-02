BlackRock has become the primary target of activists in France and Germany. The protests come on the heels of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s annual letter about climate change to the leaders of the financial world.

read the article here:

https://www.codepink.org/blackrock_assassins

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Related