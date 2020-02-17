World BEYOND War Decries NATO’s “Defender 20” War Games

Deployments are now underway for NATO’s “Defender 20” war games, scheduled for April and May. Defender 20 will involve 20,000 U.S. troops, the largest deployment to Europe in over a quarter of a century.
