The Prosecution of Julian Assange / a panel discussion with leading journalists, attorneys, and human rights defenders

Speakers:
- Jim Goodale, former NYT General Counsel
- Renata Avila, public & legal advocate for Assange
- Glen Ford, executive editor, Black Agenda Report
- Max Blumenthal, editor, The Grayzone
New video statements from:
- Noam Chomsky
- Alice Walker
- Daniel Ellsberg
Moderator:
- Anya Parampil, journalist, The Grayzone
The Courage Foundation is an international whistleblower support network, campaigning for the public and legal defense of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks at defend.wikileaks.org.
