The Prosecution of Julian Assange / a panel discussion with leading journalists, attorneys, and human rights defenders

https://youtu.be/r3J6i6Zk-Bw

Speakers:

  • Jim Goodale, former NYT General Counsel
  • Renata Avila, public & legal advocate for Assange
  • Glen Ford, executive editor, Black Agenda Report
  • Max Blumenthal, editor, The Grayzone

New video statements from:

  • Noam Chomsky
  • Alice Walker
  • Daniel Ellsberg

Moderator:

  • Anya Parampil, journalist, The Grayzone

The Courage Foundation is an international whistleblower support network, campaigning for the public and legal defense of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks at defend.wikileaks.org.

Sponsored by FAIR, National Lawyers Guild-NYC, NYC Free Assange, Big Apple Coffee Party, OR Books

