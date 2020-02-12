Berlin in solidarity with Venezuela Embassy Protectors in Washington DC – Trial of the four Embassy Protection Collective members began on February 11 and is expected to last about one week. – Sat January 22nd is an International Day of Action in Support of Embassy Protectors

Requests for evidence submitted by the four protectors of the embassy were rejected. The four activists were arrested on May 16 after a 37-day stay at the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, after trying to prevent the Venezuelan embassy from being handed over to Venezuelan coup leaders in violation of the Vienna Convention. The now accused occupiers, Adrienne Pine, David Paul, Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese, may face imprisonment of up to a year and heavy fines to compensate the government for police operations and damage.

Urgent Call for Action on January 22nd — International Day of Action in Support of Venezuela Embassy Protectors.

more info:

https://defendembassyprotectors.org/

Activists in Berlin show their solidarity: