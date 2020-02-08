Tensions are rising over the upcoming Bolivian general vote as Evo Morales‘ Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) is gaining momentum in the country despite the de facto government’s pressure. Alberto Echazu, a journalist from the media platform La Resistencia Bolivia, sheds light on the most recent developments in La Paz.
read article here:
https://sptnkne.ws/Bsfe
Morales & Arce Have Chance to Outperform Right-Wing Forces, Undo Regime Change in Bolivia (Sputniknews)
