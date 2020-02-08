Morales & Arce Have Chance to Outperform Right-Wing Forces, Undo Regime Change in Bolivia (Sputniknews)

Tensions are rising over the upcoming Bolivian general vote as Evo Morales‘ Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) is gaining momentum in the country despite the de facto government’s pressure. Alberto Echazu, a journalist from the media platform La Resistencia Bolivia, sheds light on the most recent developments in La Paz.

https://sptnkne.ws/Bsfe

