Shahrzad Khayatian and Foad Izadi are part of the World BEYOND War community in Tehran. Shahrzad has written articles on the effects of sanctions on human lives in Iran, and Foad was a featured speaker at our #NoWar2019 conference in Limerick, Ireland. Following the sudden escalation between USA and Iran in January 2020, Shahrzad and Foad spoke with podcast hosts Marc Eliot Stein and Greta Zarro in the USA about the situation we are all in together.

