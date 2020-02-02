Secret Israeli Document Reveals Plan to Keep Arabs Off Their Lands (haaretz.com)

A document unsealed after 60 years reveals the Israeli government’s secret intentions behind the imposition of a military government on the country’s Arab citizens in 1948: not to enhance security but to ensure Jewish control of the land

Israel’s defense establishment has for years endeavored to conceal historical documentation in various archives around the country, as was revealed in an article in Haaretz last July.

weiterlesen hier.

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-secret-israeli-document-reveals-plan-to-keep-arabs-off-their-lands-1.8473226

