Initiative macht sich für Freilassung von Assange stark – Aufrufer u.a. Günter Walraff, Sigmar Gabriel, Herta Däubler-Gmelin, Gerhard Baum, Sevim Dagdelen, Gregor Gysi – Donnerstag gemeinsame Pressekonferenz

Initiative by fmr SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel, fmr Fed. Minister of the Interior Gerhart Baum (FDP), fmr Fed. Minister of Justice Herta Däubler-Gmelin (SPD), Left MP Sevim Dagdelen, journalist Günter Wallraff:

„We demand humane prison conditions for Assange“https://t.co/UqokJq4Uon

— Diani Barreto (@diani_barreto) February 1, 2020