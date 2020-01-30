Schluss mit der Kriminalisierung der BDS-Bewegung! – Freitag, 31. Januar 2020 – 16:00 Uhr – Platz der Republik

Mehr als ein halbes Jahr nach der Willensbekundung des Deutschen Bundestags gegen die internationale BDS-Bewegung fordern mehrere Organisationen, darunter auch BDS Berlin, die Abgeordneten des Deutschen Bundestages erneut auf, die Meinungs- und Versammlungsfreiheit in Übereinstimmung mit der Charta der Grundrechte der Europäischen Union auch im Hinblick auf BDS-Aktionen zu schützen und den Anti-BDS-Beschluss vom Mai 2019 aufzuheben…

Bitte hier weiterlesen und kommt zahlreich zur Kundgebung am Freitag, den 31. Januar 2020 um 16:00 Uhr vor dem Deutschen Bundestag!

Join the rally at German Bundestag on Friday, 31.01.2020 at 4pm

To the German Bundestag:

Stop criminalizing the BDS movement!

More than half a year after German Bundestag declared its intention against the international BDS movement, we again call on the members of the German Bundestag to protect the freedom of speech and assembly in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, also with regard to BDS actions, and to repeal the anti-BDS resolution of May 2019.

BDS Berlin commented on the anti-BDS decision of the German Bundestag as follows:

May 17th, 2019 was a dark day for freedom of expression in Germany and a stain in the history of the Bundestag. All political parties of the house of representatives have submitted motions which attempt to legitimize the crimes practiced by the State of Israel, including the Crime of Apartheid -a crime against humanity. It is even more preposterous to use the struggle against antisemitism to justify that.

The Palestinian-led BDS campaign, which these motions were directed against, is rooted in international law and universal principles of human rights. It demands freedom for the Palestinians living under military occupation, equality forPalestinians under Israeli apartheid, and justice for the Palestinian refugees who have been in forced exile for the past seven decades.

These demands for equality, freedom and justice are the basis of any free society. It is therefore troubling that the entirety of the German Bundestag chose to distance itself from such values and cast them as illegitimate.

Standing for equality, freedom and justice the BDS campaign is strictly opposed to all forms of racism, including that of antisemitism. Claiming thatonly one group of people deserves to be free and equal while another one, in this case Palestinians, are doomed to be oppressed and subjugated is the very essence of racism or group focused enmity.

It is not too late for German parties and institutions to respect the tenants of European and International law, protect freedom of expression -what they tirelessly pretend to do so.

BDS Berlin, May 27, 2019

After the first big rally on June 28, 2019, we are again in front of the Bundestag not only to remind the elected MPs that they too are obliged to international law and universal human rights, but also that Palestinians have the same rights like everyone else.

Please join the rally on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4:00 pm!

