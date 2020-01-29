Moscow annual conference of the expert club „Red Square / Molotov Club“ on January 26, 2020 in the House of the Union of Writers of Russia: „Geopolitical realities in 2020. Russia, China, West, Middle East.“

On January 26, 2020, the 4th annual conference of the expert club „Red Square / Molotov Club“ took place in the House of Union of Russian Writers. The theme of the conference is “Geopolitical Realities in 2020. Russia, China, West, Middle East. “Speakers included experts from Russia, Ukraine, Uganda and the United States.

During the conference, the participants also showed solidarity with the International Day of Action:

No war against Iran!

USA & NATO out of the Middle East!

Protests and actions in over 200 cities worldwide!

here for the videos and photos of the conference:

http://mediasobytiya.com/politicheskij-razdel/iv-ezhegodnaya-konferentsiya-kluba-ekspertov-krasnaya-ploshhad-klub-molotova-foto-i-video-26-yanvarya-2020 /

