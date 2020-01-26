NoWarOnIran – Global Day of Protest – Weltweite Proteste in über 200 Städten. Kein Krieg gegen den Iran! – USA raus aus dem Mittleren Osten!

Berlin: Global Protest Tag /

USA raus aus Latein-Amerika und dem Mittleren Osten

NO War in Iran am 25. Januar 2020

http://bit.do/fqvYD

Weltweite Protestaktionen

Merryn Edwards – No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

http://bit.do/fqvUm

Peggy Morton – No War On Iran Global Day of Action

in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

http://bit.do/fqvUp

No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton, Canada

http://bit.do/fqvUu

Jim Gurnett – No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton, Canada

http://bit.do/fqvUy

#NoWarOnIran Global Day of Action – Newark, NJ

http://bit.do/fqvUC

Rose Williams – Nanaimo Rally for Peace – Canada

http://bit.do/fqvUJ

#UnionYesWarNo

Why do unions care about war?

http://bit.do/fqvUP

„In solidarity with the ANSWER Coalition’s Global Day of Protests, we will be hosting a Peace Rally. This will be a peaceful demonstration against the increasing drive towards war with Iran, as well as a call on the Canadian government to not participate in other wars in the Middle-East.“

nanaimosocialactionnetwork@outlook.com

This event is being hosted alongside of Food Not Bombs Nanaimo.

James Chumsa – Nanaimo Rally for Peace – Canada

http://bit.do/fqvUW

Dyane Brown – Nanaimo Rally for Peace – Canada

http://bit.do/fqvUZ

Ken Hiebert – Nanaimo Rally for Peace

http://bit.do/fqvU8

Art Farquharson – Nanaimo Rally for Peace

http://bit.do/fqvVc

Jim Manly – Nanaimo Rally for Peace

http://bit.do/fqvVg

You Know Me, A Poem Shared at #NoWarOnIran Jan 25

http://bit.do/fqvVm

Mainers Demonstrate Jan 4 2020 #NoWarOnIran – PeaceActionMaine, USA

http://bit.do/fqvVr

#NoWarOnIran Global Day of Action – Minneapolis, MN – 150 people

http://bit.do/fqvVv

#NoWarOnIran: Protesta Mundial contra Guerra de EEUU Contra Irán, con Pueblos en Luchas, RDominicana – Agenda Solidaridad

http://bit.do/fqvVA

No War on Iran – San Jose California

http://bit.do/fqvVG

Rally for No War on Iran with Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War PART 12

http://bit.do/fqvVR

No War on Iran Protest – Dallas, Texas

http://bit.do/fqvVW

No war with Iran‘ rally held in Providence

http://bit.do/fqvV2

Women’s March WV held ‚No War with Iran‘ Protest in Beckley – West Virginia

http://bit.do/fqvWa

No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton

http://bit.do/fqvWc

No War With Iran Rally Portland Oregon

http://bit.do/fqvWg

No War On Iran Richmond Virginia

http://bit.do/fqvWi

No War With Iran – E.C.A.W.A.R.

http://bit.do/fqvWo

No War on Iran – San Jose Jan. 25, 2020

http://bit.do/fqvWv

No War With Iran Rally – Ithaca, NY

http://bit.do/fqvWA

No war on Iran rally, Cleveland, Ohio

http://bit.do/fqvWC

Global day of action: No War Against Iran, San Francisco

http://bit.do/fqvWG

‚No to America‘: Thousands of Iraqis rally against US military presence

http://bit.do/fqvXk

Nicholas Thompson speaking at Anti-War in Toronto

http://bit.do/fqvXp

CODEPINK teamed up with Lindsay Saligman, American activist and influencer,

to show the Iranian people that we condemn the brutal U.S.-imposed sanctions that hurt the Iranian people.

http://bit.do/fqvXv

My interview is with Iran International TV – front of United States consulate in Toronto

http://bit.do/fqvXA

