«   |   »

#NoWarOnIran – Global Day of Protest – Weltweite Proteste in über 200 Städten. Kein Krieg gegen den Iran! – USA raus aus dem Mittleren Osten!

ScreenHunter 3153

Berlin: Global Protest Tag /
USA raus aus Latein-Amerika und dem Mittleren Osten
NO War in Iran am 25. Januar 2020
http://bit.do/fqvYD

Weltweite Protestaktionen

Merryn Edwards – No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
http://bit.do/fqvUm

Peggy Morton – No War On Iran Global Day of Action
in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
http://bit.do/fqvUp

No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton, Canada
http://bit.do/fqvUu

Jim Gurnett – No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton, Canada
http://bit.do/fqvUy

#NoWarOnIran Global Day of Action – Newark, NJ
http://bit.do/fqvUC

Rose Williams – Nanaimo Rally for Peace – Canada
http://bit.do/fqvUJ

#UnionYesWarNo
Why do unions care about war?
http://bit.do/fqvUP

„In solidarity with the ANSWER Coalition’s Global Day of Protests, we will be hosting a Peace Rally. This will be a peaceful demonstration against the increasing drive towards war with Iran, as well as a call on the Canadian government to not participate in other wars in the Middle-East.“
nanaimosocialactionnetwork@outlook.com
This event is being hosted alongside of Food Not Bombs Nanaimo.

James Chumsa – Nanaimo Rally for Peace – Canada
http://bit.do/fqvUW

Dyane Brown – Nanaimo Rally for Peace – Canada
http://bit.do/fqvUZ

Ken Hiebert – Nanaimo Rally for Peace
http://bit.do/fqvU8

Art Farquharson – Nanaimo Rally for Peace
http://bit.do/fqvVc

Jim Manly – Nanaimo Rally for Peace
http://bit.do/fqvVg

You Know Me, A Poem Shared at #NoWarOnIran Jan 25
http://bit.do/fqvVm

Mainers Demonstrate Jan 4 2020 #NoWarOnIran – PeaceActionMaine, USA
http://bit.do/fqvVr

#NoWarOnIran Global Day of Action – Minneapolis, MN – 150 people
http://bit.do/fqvVv

#NoWarOnIran: Protesta Mundial contra Guerra de EEUU Contra Irán, con Pueblos en Luchas, RDominicana – Agenda Solidaridad
http://bit.do/fqvVA

No War on Iran – San Jose California
http://bit.do/fqvVG

Rally for No War on Iran with Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War PART 12
http://bit.do/fqvVR

No War on Iran Protest – Dallas, Texas
http://bit.do/fqvVW

No war with Iran‘ rally held in Providence
http://bit.do/fqvV2

Women’s March WV held ‚No War with Iran‘ Protest in Beckley – West Virginia
http://bit.do/fqvWa

No War On Iran Global Day of Action – Edmonton
http://bit.do/fqvWc

No War With Iran Rally Portland Oregon
http://bit.do/fqvWg

No War On Iran Richmond Virginia
http://bit.do/fqvWi

No War With Iran – E.C.A.W.A.R.
http://bit.do/fqvWo

No War on Iran – San Jose Jan. 25, 2020
http://bit.do/fqvWv

No War With Iran Rally – Ithaca, NY
http://bit.do/fqvWA

No war on Iran rally, Cleveland, Ohio
http://bit.do/fqvWC

Global day of action: No War Against Iran, San Francisco
http://bit.do/fqvWG

‚No to America‘: Thousands of Iraqis rally against US military presence
http://bit.do/fqvXk

Nicholas Thompson speaking at Anti-War in Toronto
http://bit.do/fqvXp

CODEPINK teamed up with Lindsay Saligman, American activist and influencer,
to show the Iranian people that we condemn the brutal U.S.-imposed sanctions that hurt the Iranian people.
http://bit.do/fqvXv

My interview is with Iran International TV – front of United States consulate in Toronto
http://bit.do/fqvXA

Posted on 26. Januar 2020 at 14:37 in Allgemein, Latin America   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: