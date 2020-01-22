Busting pro-war propaganda: what China is really like (The Grayzone)

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Danny Haiphong, a contributing editor at the Black Agenda Report, about his recent two week trip to China. Danny discusses what he learned about China’s economic model, it’s efforts to reduce poverty nationwide, and his experience in Xinjiang, the province where western media, politicians, and human rights groups claim Beijing is housing millions of muslims in concentration camps. Did Danny see any evidence of this policy, and what do average Chinese people think about the claims?

