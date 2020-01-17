Embassy Protectors trailer shows a civil war like scenario, peace activists from throughout the U.S. converged on the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, D.C. in April and May of 2019 to protect it from a takeover

Embassy Protectors first official trailer shows a civil war like scenario, peace activists from throughout the U.S. converged on the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, D.C. in April and May of 2019 to protect it from a takeover. A right-wing mob of Venezuelan exiles descended on the Embassy in order to hand it over to an unelected puppet government of Juan Guiado backed by the Trump Administration.

The mob was backed by the U.S. Secret Service, D.C. Metro Police, Trump officials and other police forces camped outside. As part of their siege, they cut off electricity and water and prevented delivery of food, water and medicine while the police stood by and even arrested the people trying to deliver the food, while denying they were doing such a thing when receiving phone calls. The peace groups inside the Embassy were there by permission of the elected Maduro government so that it could go to a protecting power (third country) as a result of a rupture of diplomatic relations between Venezuela the U.S. government, in accordance with international law.

The activists inside the embassy were in desperate need of food and water. Every attempt by fellow activists to deliver supplies was met with abuse by the authorities and the right-wing mob, while authorities turned a blind eye to the mob’s violence.

In 2020, the truth is finally coming out with Embassy Protectors, produced by Embassy Protection Collective Media Group in collaboration with Popular Resistance, started by Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers. Executive Producer Steven Machat, a producer of Raul Julia’s last movie Mortal Kombat. Producer Julie Leak, an African-American activist was one of the last activists to leave the inside of the embattled embassy. Rev. Jesse Jackson showed up to come to our defense. Directors David Tornheim & Al R Suarez battled with an elusive Venezuelan figure known as Mateo, in concert with other activists to try to deliver supply bags to those inside along with many other actions. This is a moment in our nation’s history that cannot be forgotten. Music by Incompetech/MacLeod.

